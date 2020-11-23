Trump campaign to continue legal battles despite certification of election results

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump’s attorneys plan to continue legal battles despite certification of the vote results by the authorities of states, Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis wrote on her Twitter account.

"Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step. We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate," Ellis said.

The statement was posted shortly after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted on Monday to certify the election results, formally declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the state's 16 electoral votes.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

By November 23, the authorities of the states are due to complete the process to count the votes, including mail-in ballots. The results in each state are to be approved by December 12. On December 14, the Electoral College should vote. On January 6, 2021, the results of this vote should be endorsed at a joint meeting of both chambers of Congress. The inauguration ceremony of the President-Elect is due to be held on January 20.