Missile strike against Saudi Aramco's facility not affecting fuel supplies - spokesperson

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A missile strike against a fuel tank at the Saudi Aramco's terminal has not affected fuel supplies of the national oil company, a spokesman of the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia told TASS.

The attack occurred at 03.50 am in the morning and caused the fire at the petroleum products terminal in the north of Jeddah. "Firefighting teams had extinguished the fire" and no casualties occurred, the spokesperson said.

Saudi Aramco’s fuel supplies to its customers were not affected, he added.

Yemeni Houthi forces fired a missile striking the Saudi Aramco’s oil facility in Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said earlier on Monday.

The confrontation between government and Houthi forces continues in Yemen since 2014 and entered the most active phase after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015. The conflict lasting for more than five years led to occurrence of the largest humanitarian crisis worldwide.