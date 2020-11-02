France’s interior minister says he will visit Russia soon

PARIS, November 2. /TASS/. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is due to pay a visit to Russia in the near future, the minister told BFM TV channel on Monday.

"Several days ago I had a meeting with Russia’s Ambassador to France [Alexey Meshkov] and in the coming days I will arrive in Russia for a visit," Darmanin said.

Russia is among the countries, whose natives have radical views, the minister noted. "Russia is a country affected by this problem, there are individuals coming to France from Chechnya, which is part of Russia," Darmanin said.

Meanwhile, he thanked Russia’s authorities for cooperation on this issue. "I thank Russia," he said.