Tbilisi says ex-leader Saakashvili’s party plotting revolution after elections

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. The Georgian United National Movement opposition political party founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili is plotting a revolution scenario after the upcoming presidential elections which will be held on October 31, Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Kobakhidze told a briefing Wednesday.

"We have information that the public should know about. Besides having its official election headquarters, the [United] National Movement has a so-called revolutionary headquarters headed by the criminal Vano Merabishvili [former prime minister of Georgia under Saakashvili - TASS], the purpose of which is to incite citizens, foment violence and steer the political processes along a revolutionary course," he explained.

According to the politician, the governing party expects provocations across the country.

Kobakhidze spotlighted that a certain IPM company closely linked to the opposition had been lately organizing polls asking people the following question: “Which form of protest would you deem acceptable if you were dissatisfied with the election’s results?”, followed by a list of multiple choice answers: “blocking off government institutions”, “a hunger strike” or “the use of physical or armed force to meet the demands.”

Georgia has registered 48 parties and two blocs to stand in the upcoming general elections.