Armenian PM assures Yerevan will abide by ceasefire

YEREVAN, October 26. /TASS/. Yerevan will abide by the ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh as it was agreed late on Sunday in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page Monday.

"As agreed yesterday in Washington DC, with the US mediation, from 08.00 Armenian side will maintain the full ceasefire," he noted.

On Sunday evening, the top Armenian and Azeri diplomats signed a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh with the US mediation.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. However, two previous attempts to maintain a ceasefire failed as hostilities continued.