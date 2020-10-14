Kyrgyz president urges politicians to settle all issues within legal field

BISHKEK, October 14. /TASS/. In a written address to the nation, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called upon the country’s political forces to solve all problems solely within the framework of the law.

"Kyrgyzstan is a state of the law. Problems must be solved only within the law’s boundaries, not through pressure. I call upon all of you to respect the law," reads the presidential statement, published on his official website on Wednesday.

"I suggested that the parliament consider the issue of appointing Sadyr Japarov to the post of prime minister in line with all legal requirements. In order to stabilize the situation in the country and ensure that the prime minister is recognized by other states, it is important to make all decisions in a legitimate form and approve the prime minister’s candidacy in strict compliance with the procedure," the president said.

He expressed hope that the parliament would eventually "close the chapter in the process of appointing the prime minister."

Japarov was nominated to the post of the country’s prime minister by the Mekenchil (Patriot) party amid the riots that broke out in the country on October 5. On the following day, Kyrgyz lawmakers gathered for an extraordinary session at the Dostuk hotel and voted to approve Japarov’s candidacy. However, the majority of politicians refused to recognize the legitimacy of this ruling, because the quorum requirements were not met.

Another emergency session took place on October 10, and lawmakers approved Japarov’s candidacy once again. However, certain lawmakers questioned the legitimacy of the ruling for same reasons.

In line with the Kyrgyz law, no less than 61 out of 120 lawmakers must be present at the session. In both cases, this requirement was not met, and the president returned the decree to the parliament on October 12.

On October 4, Kyrgyzstan held parliamentary elections. The next day, representatives of political parties that failed to secure seats in the parliament engaged in mass unrest in Bishkek, seized a number of state power buildings and released former President Almazbek Atambayev from a detention center as well as some other politicians. Later, different opposition forces clashed in downtown Bishkek. Among those released from prison was Sadyr Japarov, he was appointed and confirmed as prime minister on October 10. The Central Election Commission declared the election results null and void. In accordance with the legislation, the commission is obliged to set a new date for an election rerun within a month.