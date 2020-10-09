Number of COVID-2019 cases worldwide up by over 267,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, October 9. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide topped 36 million in the past day, up by 338,779 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

According to the international organization’s figures, the global number of fatalities increased by more than 5,514 in the reported period, nearing 1.05 million.

As of 4:24 Moscow time on Thursday, a total of 36,002,827 cases and 1,049,810 deaths were registered all over the world.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The hardest-hit regions are South and North America (112,715 cases and 2,785 deaths registered in the past 24 hours), followed by Europe (96,996 cases and 944 deaths) and Southeast Asia (89 674 cases and 1,158 deaths).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (7,419,230), India (6,835,655), Brazil (4,969,141), Russia (1,260,112), Colombia (869,808), Spain (835,901), Peru (832,468), Argentina (824 468), Mexico (769,558) and South Africa (683 242).