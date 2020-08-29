South Ossetian government relieved from office

TSKHINVAL, August 29. /TASS/. President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov relieved from office Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev and dismissed the government of the republic. Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Bekoev is designated as acting Prime Minister, according to the decree published on the presidential website.

"I hereby decree to release Pukhaev Erik Georgievich from the position of the chairman of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia according to his notice. To announce the resignation of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia. To assign temporary performance of obligations of the chairman of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia to Bekoev Gennady Borisovich," the document said.

The president also tasked the government to fulfill its duties until the new cabinet of ministers is formed.

Several hundred people gathered in central Tskhinval on Friday following reports of a death of a local resident who had been detained on the previous day on suspicion of assassination attempt on Interior Minister Igor Naniev. People demanded resignation of the government. On Friday evening, South Ossetian Prime Minister Erik Pukhayev said he was stepping down due to the demands of the rally participants.

Also, earlier the president suspended the Interior Minister for the duration of the investigation. He also took under control the investigation of both the assassination attempt and the excess of power which may have led to the death of a detainee.

The parliament of South Ossetia during the emergency session on Saturday approved an appeal to the president on the resignation of the Prosecutor General Uruzmag Dzhagaev.