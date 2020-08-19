UN secretary-general urges immediate release of Mali’s president

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon mutinous troops in Mali to immediately release the country’s president, the prime minister and other senior governmental officials.

A statement released on Tuesday says Guterres is following the events in Mali with deep concern.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet," the statement says.

Guterres also called upon all stakeholders, particularly the defense and security forces, "to exercise maximum restraint and uphold the human rights and individual freedoms of all Malians."

A mutiny broke out at an army base in Kati, outside capital city Bamako, on Tuesday morning. The military arrested a number of ministers, including foreign and finance ministers, and the parliament speaker. President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke·ta and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were also detained. According to the Malijet news website, the rebels are led by Colonel Sadio Camara, a former director of a military school at the Kati military base. Wakat Sera reported that the Malian General Staff is also controlled by the rebels, with a number of senior officers being arrested.