Turkey, Russia team up for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia have joined efforts to conduct clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine candidates, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"We know that the vaccine research, in particular, tests on animals, have ended. Vaccine clinical trials is another serious process. It is not sufficient to conduct trials within a single country. We work alongside Russia on its clinical trials," Koca said cited by the Aksam daily.

On Tuesday, Koca said that Turkey and Russia would collaborate in developing the vaccine against and cure for COVID-19.

The presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, held telephone talks on May 18 and the Russian leader stressed the importance of cooperation in such areas as development of COVID treatment techniques and vaccines. Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said on May 22 Moscow and Ankara were ready for joint work to develop an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

