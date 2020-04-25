Lavrov hopes UNSC summit will take place this year

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The UN Security Council permanent members (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France) summit dedicated to a wide range of global stability issues may take place this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") program on Russia’s Channel One.

"We are currently working on this summit with our colleagues. It should tackle the widest approach to ensuring strategic stability and global security in all dimensions," the minister said. "I hope that this summit will take place this year and that it will be useful for the entire global community."

The Russian top diplomat reminded that the idea to hold the summit was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in order for the UNSC permanent members "to realize their special responsibility in accordance with the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.

"In addition to this initiative that was proposed regardless of the coronavirus, we are discussing the possibility of online contacts in the format of a video conference in order for the leaders to make their approaches to fighting the coronavirus clear, in addition to what has already been said within the G20 and the UN General Assembly," Lavrov stated. "This was proposed by the president of France, and we have agreed with him, along with the rest of "the five." Now, we are approving the date and the communique that we would like to release on the outcomes of the talks."