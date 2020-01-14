Libya’s Sarraj heads to Turkey after talks in Moscow — TV

ANKARA, January 14. /TASS/. Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj has arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday following Libya talks in Moscow that were also attended by Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, NTV reports.
At the same time, the TV channel did not cite the reason behind Sarraj’s trip to Turkey. According to the schedule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared by his office, a meeting between the Turkish leader and the GNA head is not planned.
On January 12, a ceasefire in Libya proposed by the Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in the country entered into force at midnight. The ceasefire’s objective is to stop hostilities between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in Tripoli. On Monday, representatives of the parties to the conflict arrived in Moscow for talks after which GNA envoys signed the ceasefire agreement.
Haftar took a pause to study the agreement. However, later he left Moscow without putting his signature under the document. In the early hours of January 14, armed clashes re-erupted in the south of Tripoli — the target of a decisive offensive declared by Haftar in December. The LNA issued a statement declaring "readiness and determination to win."