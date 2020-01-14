Libya’s Sarraj heads to Turkey after talks in Moscow — TV

ANKARA, January 14. /TASS/. Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj has arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday following Libya talks in Moscow that were also attended by Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, NTV reports.

At the same time, the TV channel did not cite the reason behind Sarraj’s trip to Turkey. According to the schedule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared by his office, a meeting between the Turkish leader and the GNA head is not planned.