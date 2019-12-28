Donbass prisoner swap with Kiev to take place on Dec 29 - DPR envoy

DONETSK, December 28. /TASS/. A prisoner swap between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Kiev will take place on December 29 under the "all identified for all identified" formula, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) envoy to the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine Daria Morozova informed on Saturday. She added that Kiev is expected to hand over 87 people for Donbass’ 55.

"Kiev and Donbass have approved the prisoner exchange date under the "all identified for all identified" formula. This Sunday, December 29, that is, before the New Year, as agreed by the leaders of the Normandy Four, the Ukrainian side is expected to hand over 87 people. Donetsk and Lugansk will release 55 people," Morozova’s press service quotes her as saying.

On Monday, the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine has agreed to hold a prisoner swap before the end of 2019, as mandated by the leaders of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) on the outcomes of the summit in Paris.