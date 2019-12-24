Russia hopes for soonest signing of peace agreement between US and Taliban

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia expects that the United States will soon sign a peace agreement with Taliban, Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Tuesday.

"[The agreement] is expected to be signed but when - I cannot answer this question. We hope it will be signed as soon as possible but, obviously, it will be done after the New Year," he said.

Kabulov told TASS earlier that the United States and the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) had agreed that Russia and a number of other countries would be invited as witnesses at the signing ceremony. Moscow, in his, words, had accepted this invitation.