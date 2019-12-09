Serbia sees Russia as its historical ally and friend, says minister

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Serbia considers Russia as its historical ally and friend which has always helped it, Serbian Minister of Innovation and Technological Development and leader of the Serbian People’s Party Nenad Popovic told TASS on Monday.

"The Serbian people is thankful to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin for support and preservation of Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty on the Kosovo issue. Over the entire history, Russia has been helping the Serbian people. It did that during World War I and during World War II, and throughout Serbia’s modern history. Had it not been for Russia and President Putin, Kosovo would have long been recognized independent and the Serbian people would have been officially accused of genocide," he said.