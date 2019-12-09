Serbia sees Russia as its historical ally and friend, says minister

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Serbia considers Russia as its historical ally and friend which has always helped it, Serbian Minister of Innovation and Technological Development and leader of the Serbian People’s Party Nenad Popovic told TASS on Monday.
"The Serbian people is thankful to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin for support and preservation of Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty on the Kosovo issue. Over the entire history, Russia has been helping the Serbian people. It did that during World War I and during World War II, and throughout Serbia’s modern history. Had it not been for Russia and President Putin, Kosovo would have long been recognized independent and the Serbian people would have been officially accused of genocide," he said.
The Serbian politician stressed that his country appreciated the Russian leader’s support voiced to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during their talks in Sochi on December 4, including on the Kosovo issue. "Today, we are fighting together with our Russian brothers against falsification of historical facts and attempts to picture World War II aggressors as victims. There is only one history. The Russian and Serbian peoples were the victims and the Nazi and their political instigators were the aggressors," he noted.
Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Belgrade, Kosovo has been recognized by 93 world nations. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece, India and Spain, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.