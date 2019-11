Russian military police and aviation conduct several patrol missions in northern Syria

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syria's air defense systems have destroyed several missiles over the Damascus suburbs, SANA news agency reported on Wednesday citing Syria's Defense Ministry.

"Israel's combat aircraft have fired several missiles at Damascus from the Golan Heights and Lebanon's Marjayoun," SANA said.

Syria's "missile defense systems intercepted enemy missiles and destroyed most of them before they [missiles] reached their targets," SANA added.