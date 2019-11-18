Russia’s stance on Israeli settlements in West Bank remains unchanged — ministry

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s approach to Israeli settlement construction on the West Bank of the Jordan river remains unchanged, a Russian Foreign Ministry official told TASS on Monday, commenting on US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s remarks.

"The Russian stance on the issue remains unchanged," the Russian Foreign Ministry official said.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo said Washington no longer viewed Israeli settlements in the area as illegal and in breach of the international law. In his words, the incumbent administration of US President Donald Trump has been reviewing the approach of his predecessor Barack Obama.

Russia has been consistently speaking in favor of a complex political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-sate concept within the 1967 borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that direct talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians remain the only way to settle the dispute.