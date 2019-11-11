Morales’ decision to step down worthy of true statesman, Duma committee chief

"The current events in Bolivia are a result of a campaign orchestrated from a place far away from La Paz. I have no doubt that the external forces (it is easy to guess with whose backing) enticed the opposition. As is known, the United States has been calling for insurgency against the elected head of state, Evo Morales," Slutsky told the media.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, believes that the latest events in Bolivia were orchestrated from outside that country and President Evo Morales prevented civil confrontation by declaring his resignation.

Slutsky said "that in a very well familiar fashion the presidential election was used as a pretext for staging another color revolution and taking the situation outside the legal space." In the legislator’s opinion Morales had every reason to describe this as a government coup.

"As a result the Bolivian president was forced to resign. But Morales preferred to act as a real statesman and to avoid plunging his country into a bloody civil confrontation. It is the choice of a patriot, who places the well-being of his fellow citizens above anything else," Slutsky said.

He stressed that other parties concerned in Bolivia should be aware "the need for the peaceful development of the political process, for fair and legitimate elections without external intervention and the resumption of normal operation of all government agencies."

"Otherwise, a new hotbed of tension may emerge on the map of Latin America," Slutsky said.

Situation in Bolivia

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales on Sunday declared his resignation. He described the current situation as a government coup. Earlier, he was asked to step down by the armed forces, the opposition and the trade unions.

Bolivia on October 20 held a presidential election. The Supreme Election Court declared the incumbent, Evo Morales, as the winner. His main rival, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize the outcome of the first round.

A tide of protest demonstrations and strikes followed. Morales introduced a state of emergency and accused the opposition of a government coup attempt.