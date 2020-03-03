Kremlin: Constitutional amendments submitted by Putin passed legal expert study

The proposed method of making and enforcing amendments is not prohibited by the existing legislation, according to the presidential press secretary

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Constitutional amendments submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, passed a legal expert study, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. The Russian presidential spokesman thus responded to a request to comment on the remarks by some constitutional law experts that the process of making amendments to the Fundamental Law partly contradicts the Russian legislation. "This issue should be addressed to law experts. But, as you understand, law experts in the Duma and in the presidential administration are actively involved in the expert analysis of these amendments and thus the legal expert study is underway and has already been held," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The proposed method of making and enforcing amendments is not prohibited by the existing legislation. Although the law currently prescribes a certain procedure for amendments to the Constitution to come into force, "other [methods] are not prohibited," Peskov stressed. The Kremlin spokesman advised turning to the working group on the amendments for further explanations.

Read also Putin submits Constitutional amendments to parliament for second reading