No link between date of vote on constitutional amendments, Lenin’s birthday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The date of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution has nothing to do with Vladimir Lenin’s 150th birthday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"It certainly has nothing to do with Lenin’s birthday," he said. Peskov pointed out that the date had been chosen by a working group on constitutional amendments. "The president accepted the group’s arguments, and there is no link to Lenin’s birthday," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He pointed out that the Orthodox Great Lent would have ended by April 22, while the Muslims’ Holy Month of Ramadan would not have begun. "At the same time, it will be in the spring and not too far from now," he added.

The presidential spokesman said that the question as to how the date had been agreed with the Communists who had opposed plans to hold the vote on Lenin’s birthday should be referred to the working group. "One can hardly say that Lenin’s birthday is widely celebrated in our country, so it is unlikely to turn out to be an obstacle," Peskov commented.