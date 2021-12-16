RT DE says it will sue YouTube in Russian court over blocking of account

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. RT Deutsch television channel plans to sue YouTube in a Russian court over the recent blocking of its account by the video sharing platform, Dinara Toktosunova, head of RT DE and Ruptly, said on Govorit Moskva radio on Thursday.

"This is some kind of madness, these calls of ‘shut them down’ and ‘ban them immediately,’" she said. "We will take the matter to court, including in Russia."

A lawsuit in Germany regarding an older RT channel is still ongoing, she said.

"All this isn’t that friendly," she went on to say.

In similar lawsuits before, the verdicts used to be against YouTube or suchlike platforms, but that’s not so for RT, she said.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that YouTube blocked the account of the German-language television channel RT Deutsch.