Next round of talks between Russian, EU political directors planned for October

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The next round of the Russia-EU consultations between political directors is planned for October, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with "60 Minutes" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"In October, another round of consultations at the level of foreign ministries’ political directors is planned," he said.

Chizhov added that the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and the cancellation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Berlin did not affect his schedule. "The meetings at my level continue," he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated earlier that Lavrov’s visit to Berlin planned for September 15 had been canceled due to the fact that the initial aim of Lavrov’s visit to Germany had lost its relevancy. Russia also considered the format of the talks offered by the German side too reduced.