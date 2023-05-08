‘Immortal Regiment’ march canceled due to actions of state sponsoring terrorism — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the cancellation of the "Immortal Regiment" march with precautionary measures. According to him, Russia has to deal with a state that sponsors terrorism.

"This is a decision (to cancel on-site procession - TASS) by the organizers of this march, but they are quite understandable. When we are dealing with a state which de facto sponsors terrorism, it is better to take precautions," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Monday.

Peskov recalled that "there are a lot of formats in which one can indirectly take part in this action." He drew attention to the fact that a lot of details were given about these opportunities through the media in recent days. "Therefore, naturally, citizens will celebrate this holiday in one way or another in the broadest possible way," the Kremlin spokesman is sure.

Earlier, the co-chair of the central headquarters of the all-Russian public civil-patriotic movement "Immortal Regiment of Russia", State Duma deputy Elena Tsunaeva told TASS that there would be no traditional march "Immortal Regiment" in Russia this year. She noted that everyone is invited to post photos of their veteran relatives on social networks, on clothes, on a car and on the website of the movement.

The Immortal Regiment march is an annual public event held in Russia on Victory Day on May 9 since 2012. The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called Victors’ Parade. It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became a nationwide event in 2015. By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.