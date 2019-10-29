IAEA confirms Argentina’s Grossi appointed for top job

VIENNA, October 29. /TASS/. Argentina’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has received the votes necessary to be appointed the IAEA Director General. The appointment will take place on Wednesday, the IAEA press service informed.

"Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina today received the majority required in an IAEA Board of Governors ballot to be appointed new Director General. In a closed session, Mr Grossi received the support of 24 Members of the 35-nation Board of Governors, ahead of Romania’s Cornel Feruta with 10 votes. A further Board meeting open to all IAEA Member States will be held on Wednesday to appoint Mr Grossi," the statement reads.

"The Board of Governors decision will be submitted for approval to the IAEA General Conference, which consists of representatives of all 171 Member States," the press service informed. "The new Director General — appointed for a term of four years — will be the IAEA’s sixth head since it was founded in 1957. The Board envisages that he will assume office no later than 1 January 2020."

Due to the death of former IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in July of this year, the IAEA Board of Governors allowed its member states to present their candidates for the agency’s top job. The top candidates for the job were IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta (Romania) and Ambassador to IAEA Rafael Grossi (Argentina).