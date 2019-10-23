Sudan eyes defense technology cooperation with Russia

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Sudan’s military and transitional government seek to boost defense technology cooperation with Russia after a new government came to power in that African country this spring, Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan Vladimir Zheltov told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and economic forum on Wednesday.

"Military-technical cooperation is one the key components in our bilateral ties," he said. "Over decades, the Soviet Union and then the country - the successor of the Soviet Union, which is the Russian Federation, contributed to bolstering the Sudanese Armed Forces’ combat capabilities," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that currently Sudan’s Armed Forces is 60% equipped with the weapons and military hardware made in either the Soviet Union or Russia, which showcased in the African desert proving their quality and reliability.

"In this connection, the Sudanese seek not to break up anything, but to keep using what they have, what they know and can do," Zheltov said. "Sudan’s Armed Forces and its political and military leadership are definitely interested in the issue to be promoted. Another thing is that various conditions are necessary in accordance with new times, but it is another pair of shoes."