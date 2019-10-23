All African leaders at meetings with Putin touched upon cooperation in nuclear power

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. The leaders of all African countries who have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit expressed the readiness to cooperate with Moscow in the development of nuclear power for peaceful purposes, the head of Rosatom corporation Alexei Likhachyov said within the framework of the business program of the Russia-Africa forum.

"I had the honor of participating in President Putin’s several meetings with the leaders of African countries situated in different parts of the continent. At all meetings the question was raised of advancing our cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear power," he said.

Rosatom and some African countries have come close to concluding real contracts. Inter-government agreements have been signed with others.

"In some cases we are still in talks over likely spheres of cooperation. But I can say that we have created a full-fledged regulatory basis with a third of African countries. About half of African states are discussing or have already concluded concrete contracts and launched joint projects with us. As for the other countries, were are still in talks with them, hopefully with chances of success.".