Putin pledges support for Sudan in normalization of its political situation

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia will be supporting Sudan to have the political situation in that country normalized and will be insisting that the world’s approaches to the Sudan crisis be unbiased and impartial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Sochi on Wednesday.

"We will be providing any necessary assistance and support to help normalize the situation. We will be continuing a policy so that the international community’s approaches to the Sudan crisis should be unbiased and impartial and should be based on respect for the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," the Russian president said.

He added that Sudan is one of the oldest reliable partners of Russia’s and Moscow appreciates that.

"I know that major political processes are underway in your [country]. We consider the signing of a constitution declaration and the forming of a supreme council and the transitional government as first steps aimed to have your country embarked on the path of sustainable development.

Putin added that Russia appreciates "Sudanese partners’ traditional solidarity in counteracting various destructive attacks, including at international forums."

On April 11, in the wake of unabated mass protests against price hikes, Sudan’s military ousted President Omar al-Bashir and the Military Council came to power. In September, an interim government was formed in the country to bring together opposition members and the Sovereign Council, comprising military and civilian representatives. They are tasked with carrying out major political and economic reforms in the next three years. The ex-president is being investigated after being charged with corruption, money laundering and illegal possession of foreign currencies.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.