Militants in Syria’s Idlib do not let civilians out, checkpoint is empty

ALEPPO /Syria/, September 20. /TASS/. Militants of the anti-government groups in the Idlib Governorate in northern Syria do not let locals out to the territories controlled by the government. The Abu al-Duhur checkpoint for the withdrawal of civilian population and rebels wishing to lay down arms, that opened a few days ago after a long break, is empty. Syrian Army Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, who is responsible for the organization of the humanitarian corridor, told journalists about it.

"According to the intelligence service, a great number of people wish to leave this zone, but terrorist groups staying in Idlib are blocking the operation of the humanitarian corridor. The roads leading to the checkpoint are blocked, and the people are prohibited to leave the area under the threat of shooting. In fact, the militants are hiding behind civilians, using them as a human shield," the Syrian general said.

The Abu al-Duhur checkpoint was opened on September 13 after a long break — it had worked from March until December 2018. At that time village elders acted as intermediaries. The re-opening was carried out at the initiative of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in close cooperation with the Syrian side.

"The checkpoint is fully ready for operation. Our military medics set up a medical station there. Buses for transportation of internally displaced persons to their places of residence are also provided. Besides, the Center prepared more than 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid to people in distress," Andrei Kharlamov, a representative for the Center, told journalists. He said that the agreement to renew the corridor’s operation was reached, but at the last minute the militants refused to let the civilians out.

According to the Center, almost 45,000 people have left the Idlib de-escalation zone since March 4, 2018. They took about 4,700 transport vehicles and almost 55,000 cattle with them.

Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria in accordance with the agreement reached in May 2017 at negotiations in Astana (renamed as Nur-Sultan) by representatives for Russia, Iran and Turkey. In 2018, three of these zones were transferred under Damascus’ control. The fourth zone, located in the Idlib Governorate and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates, is still not controlled by the government. Most part of it was seized by terrorists from the Jabhat al-Nusra organization, which is outlawed in Russia.