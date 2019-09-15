Police use tear gas, water cannons against protesters in Hong Kong - TV

HONG KONG, September 15. /TASS/. Police in Hong Kong has fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse radical demonstrators in the center of the city, local television reported on Sunday.

Police also sprayed blue dye at the protesters, who used umbrellas to protect themselves.

One of the radicals hurled a Molotov cocktail at a truck with water cannons, which caught fire. The flame was quickly put out. Police are also using rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

Riots flared up in Hong Kong’s Admiralty district where anti-government activists wearing masks and helmets started a series of arsons and outrages near some metro exits, firing Molotov cocktails towards the government building. The Admiralty metro station has been closed and trains do not stop there.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets for another unauthorized rally. Mass protests have been ongoing in Hong Kong for more than three months. On Saturday, the head of local administration Carrie Lam agreed to fulfill one of five demands, namely to scrap a controversial extradition bill on handing over suspects to mainland China. However, many opposition members have expressed readiness to continue protests.