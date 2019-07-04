UN envoy to meet with Syrian government and opposition to discuss constitutional committee

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told TASS he expects that the list of members of the Syrian constitutional committee will be formed soon, adding that he will hold meetings with the Syrian Government and opposition in order to ensure this.

"Either we see that soon (the finalized list of committee members - TASS), as I have been assured we will, and I am preparing to travel to meet the Government and the Syrian Negotiation Commission [of the opposition] to finalize outstanding details, or we don’t, and in that case, we will have to think of different ways to move forward. But my preference is for the former and I am quietly hopeful that we can achieve that," Pedersen said.

"The Constitutional Committee can be a very important door opener for the political process. I have been conscientious to pursue the buy-in of both Syrian parties and all others with influence on the situation," he noted. "Everyone agrees we need to see a package composed of the final participants, representing the broadest possible spectrum of Syrian society, and with an understanding of clear rules of procedure so that we can begin to see the carving out of a constitution."

"A Constitutional Committee is not an end in itself, and will not be the first or last thing that needs to happen after so many years of a brutal conflict that has so deeply divided the Syrian society," Pedersen added. "Trust and confidence are in short supply, and concrete, tangible and reciprocal steps are needed. We must start with stabilizing Idlib," the diplomat stressed.