KAZAN, June 13. /TASS/. Pakistani athlete Haider Sultan won the weightlifting competition in the under 61 kg category at the BRICS Games in Kazan.

His overall result of 261 kg became Pakistan’s first gold medal at the BRICS games. The second and third places were taken by Russian nationals Oleg Musokhranov (260 kg) and Elkan Gwazawa (258 kg).

The BRICS Games take place in Kazan on June 12-23.