Bivol, Beterbiev to box on October 12

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The bout between Russian boxers Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will be held on October 12 in Riyadh, organizers said after the end of the duel between Bivol and Malik Zinad from Libya.

Bivol defended earlier the light heavyweight champion title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the champion title of the International Boxing Organization (IBO).

Beterbiev continues holding International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles.