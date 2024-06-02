{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bivol, Beterbiev to box on October 12

Bivol defended earlier the light heavyweight champion title of the World Boxing Association and the champion title of the International Boxing Organization

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The bout between Russian boxers Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will be held on October 12 in Riyadh, organizers said after the end of the duel between Bivol and Malik Zinad from Libya.

Bivol defended earlier the light heavyweight champion title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the champion title of the International Boxing Organization (IBO).

Beterbiev continues holding International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles.

Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Read more
US forgives Kiev much as it suits Washington as tool in its anti-Russian fight — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that, in August 2021, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky advised people associating themselves with Russian culture to move to Russia for the sake of their children and grandchildren
Read more
Musk says US schools realizing Orwell’s bad dream
The famous writer's quote said that "the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history"
Read more
Russian-Chinese heavy helicopter project implemented on schedule — First Deputy PM
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that "the contract implementation stage is already underway"
Read more
Musk says jury verdict against Trump damages US legal system
The US businessman noted that if even an ex-president of the United States can be prosecuted "over such a trivial matter - motivated by politics, rather than justice," anyone "is at risk of a similar fate"
Read more
NATO never hesitated if its weapons can be used against Russia — MFA commentary
"It was obvious that the NATO members were lying, putting up a smokescreen and making up stories that they allegedly had not yet decided whether or not to allow the Kiev regime to carry out strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lawmaker, Hero of Russia, Arctic explorer Chilingarov passes at age of 84 — Duma Speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that as a pioneer, as a brave explorer of the Arctic and the Antarctic, professor, Doctor of Geography, he made an invaluable contribution to the exploration of the North and the World Ocean
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who joined Russian forces on T-64 tank urges fight against Kiev regime
Russia’s special services reported earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Read more
Turkish troops may be withdrawn from Syria if border security ensure — Defense Minister
Yasar Guler claimed that it was Turkey who "saved Syria from ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] militants" and pointed out that Ankara is ready to aid Damascus in reinforcement of its security, preparation of a new Constitution and holding elections
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who defected on T-64 tank says he was urged in Poland to spy in Donbass
According to Maxim Likhachev, the Polish special also wanted to know about his birthplace and where his closest relatives actually lived
Read more
UAE to host 2025 Games of the Future
The first Games of the Future took place between February 21 and March 3 in Kazan, they included phygital disciplines, which united cyber and classical sports
Read more
Serbia, Azerbaijan and China tops list of apple exporters to Russia
Russian apple imports totaled 417,030 metric tons in 2023
Read more
Current oil price objectively reflects market situation — Novak
The official also commented on the possibility of oil production increase by OPEC+ countries
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Chinese module lands on far side of the Moon
The spacecraft is designed to gather lunar samples
Read more
State Duma to discuss recognizing Clooney Foundation as undesirable in Russia
The commission quoted Vasily Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel
Read more
Israel ready to continue talks on releasing hostages with Hamas — embassy in Russia
Israel expects release of three Russian citizens held captive by Hamas
Read more
WHO member-states to continue pandemic agreement talks
Participants of the 77th World Health Assembly also agreed to introduce amendments to the International Health Regulations
Read more
Kamaz recalls over 23,000 vehicles in Russia
Transport vehicles are remembered due to the lack of an accident emergency response device, Rosstandart reported
Read more
Forecasts show Russia may overtake Japan in terms of GDP growth by 2030
Andrey Belousov opined that the Russian Central Bank’s key rate would remain at a high level so far, declining to 6-7% by 2027
Read more
Clooney Foundation for Justice calls on EU, ICC to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation also intends to encourage individual EU countries to initiate criminal proceedings against Russian journalists for the so-called war propaganda
Read more
Russian tech firm develops robotized ground system with kamikaze capability
This ‘cart’ has already been tested in the special operation area during an assault on an enemy stronghold
Read more
G7, EU discuss sanctions to target ‘Russian SWIFT’ — Bloomberg
According to the agency, these measures would target third-country financial institutions using the Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System
Read more
Belgium not to allow using its F-16 jets outside Ukraine — PM
Alexander De Croo also urged Europe and the United States to remain united and do their utmost in order to defend themselves and help Ukraine
Read more
Nuclear field turns into dangerous tool of psychological war, Russian diplomat warns
"Basically, attempts to question the maximum security of nuclear facilities must be completely ruled out everywhere in the world," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
France not to invite Russia to 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
TASS did not manage to get information on this issue from the event’s organizers
Read more
People evacuated from Moscow subway’s Sportivnaya station — emergency management services
According to officials, the incident happened due to a "small technical malfunction"
Read more
About 40 explosions heard in skies over borderline city of Belgorod
The governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that as a result of the Ukrainian forces’ air attack, four houses in the village of Razumnoye were damaged
Read more
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
Read more
Netanyahu says he accepts invitation to speak before both chambers of US Congress
The office pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister will become the first world leader to speak before both chambers of the Congress for the fourth time
Read more
Chile to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel — President
"We cannot stop expressing our outrage over the indiscriminate and completely disproportionate actions of the Israeli Army against innocent civilians, especially Palestinian women and children," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said
Read more
Ukraine claims Dnieper Hydroelectric dam in critical state
"We are not even talking about power production now, head of the Kiev-managed regional administration Ivan Fyodorov said
Read more
Russia’s defense chief sees NATO, EU fueling tensions in Georgia
"Proposals are being made to sign a peace treaty exclusively at Western venues and to their dictates," Andrey Belousov added
Read more
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
First group of French military instructors already dispatched to Ukraine, says lawmaker
On May 27, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces Alexander Syrsky signed documents that should allow French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine
Read more
Urine processor stops functioning on ISS due to pump failure
"We’re in a position where we have to store urine onboard station," NASA’s ISS Program Manager Dana Weigel said
Read more
Fico won’t be able to resume his duties as Slovak PM for several months — MFA
On Thursday, Robert Fico was discharged from a hospital in Banska Bystrica and continues to undergo treatment at his home in Bratislava
Read more
US defense chief denies NATO expansion caused Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin blamed the Russian authorities for the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Progress MS-27 space freighter successfully docks to ISS
The space freighter has brought a 2,504 kg space delivery to the ISS, including 1,290 kg of equipment for the station’s systems, packages for scientific experiments, wear, food, medical and sanitary supplies
Read more
CAR President thanks Putin for deliveries of grain to the republic
Faustin-Archange Touadera said that this decision made it possible to stabilize the flour prices
Read more
Starliner launch to ISS postponed — NASA
"NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) are forgoing a Crew Flight Test launch attempt Sunday, June 2, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue," the press service said
Read more
Russian battlegroup wipes out six Ukrainian depots near Kherson in past day — governor
Among other targets, Russian forces destroyed 36 drones, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 47 observation posts, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Kiev opens hunt for Ukrainian soldier who escaped to Russian troops on T-64 tank
Maksim Likhachyov said that he had guessed how the Ukrainian authorities would act but stressed he had no regret for his move
Read more
Battlegroup North continues to advance deep into enemy’s defenses
The Ukrainian military suffered losses of up to 225 troops, a tank, six vehicles and an ammunition depot, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said
Read more
Iran may break through Israel’s air defenses in major attack by drones, missiles — expert
Iran has the region’s largest arsenal of ballistic missiles, estimated to number in the low thousands, Behnam Ben Taleblu noted
Read more
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Nordic countries’ assistance to Ukraine reach 17 bln euro
The statement notes that the Nordic countries have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine on security guarantees
Read more
Zelensky’s threats to blow up Crimean Bridge tantamount to terrorism — analyst
Nevertheless, such attempts can be made with high-precision weapons, which Britain and France have supplied to Ukraine, Igor Korotchenko said
Read more
Politician monitoring Russian election forced out of Germany, settles in Russia
The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party had initiated proceedings to expel Olga Petersen from the party
Read more
Many interesting items can be found on Jupiter moons — Musk
That is what he wrote on the X social network, commenting on a photograph of Callisto, one of four largest moons of the gas giant.
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin discusses bilateral relations with his Armenian counterpart
Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday
Read more
Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering war with Russia — Orban
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to prevent the implementation of EU and NATO’s dangerous plans that lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and to vote for parties that advocate peace, not war, during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament
Read more
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Read more
FACTBOX: Accident on Moscow subway’s red line
A technical malfunction disrupted traffic between the University and Park Kultury stations on the subway’s red line. According to the city authorities, no one was hurt
Read more
Egypt, Qatar, US urge Hamas, Israel to reach agreement on foundation laid out by Biden
According to the mediators, these principles comprise a roadmap for achievement of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and settlement of the crisis
Read more
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
Houthis claims next strike on US air carrier
Strikes were also delivered against a US Navy destroyer and three commercial vessels Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said
Read more
Kremlin slams Clooney Foundation as insane people for idea to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation wants to encourage individual EU countries to start prosecuting Russian journalists for "war propaganda"
Read more
Putin, Security Council discuss international cooperation in fight against terrorism
The President said that several speakers were scheduled to make reports and handed over the floor to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
OPEC+ ministers to discuss situation in oil market
The meeting was postponed to June 2 with the change to the videoconference format
Read more
Russian air crews participate in joint military exercise with Belarus
The joint tactical exercise was carried out on the territory of Belarus between May 27 and 31
Read more
War lobbyists sabotage implementation of Istanbul agreements — Erdogan
The Turkish president also pointed out that "no one knows when and how the war will end"
Read more
Hainan's Meilan Airport bonded zone sees hike in aircraft repairs — media
In the first four months of 2024, 23 airplanes and four engines were brought to the zone for mandatory maintenance and repairs
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc’s defense chiefs sign documents on advanced weapons supplies
The Almaty meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers also involved the organization’s Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov
Read more
Russian MFA thinks it crucial for Taliban to have firm control over Afghanistan
"Any disintegration of Afghanistan would have the most negative reverberations across the region," Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
Russian ministry lists politician Duntsova, rights activist Litvinovich as foreign agents
Also listed were Maria Andreyeva, an activist at a group called The Way Home, and politician Pavel Ivanov
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites with 25 precision strikes over week
Russian combat aircraft and air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 and two Su-27 fighter jets over the week
Read more
Press review: West pushes to take Russian assets and Moscow moves to recognize Taliban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 30th
Read more
Contact with Russia on Crocus attack an example of partnership — French defense minister
"France was criticized for maintaining contact with Moscow and the Russian authorities," Sebastien Lecornu noted
Read more
Wrap-up of Ukraine news: West prepares for war, no deal yet for NATO to coordinate support
TASS has put together key events in and around Ukraine over the past day
Read more
Houthis launch five drones, two ballistic missiles from Yemen, CENTCOM says
According to the US Central Command, neither warships nor commercial vessels were hit
Read more
Russian troops compel Ukrainian army to retreat 8-9 km in Kharkov area — defense chief
Russian troops liberated 28 communities in May in their courageous and professional operations, Andrey Belousov said
Read more
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Read more
Tatneft, Lukoil, Power Machines, Unigreen Energy mulling projects in Bahrain
Russia and Bahrain have no joint projects in the energy sector so far
Read more
Press review: NATO mulls longer leash for Kiev and US, China grapple for power in Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 31st
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Read more
Indonesia’s defense chief says his peace plan on Ukraine still relevant
Prabowo Subianto convinced that his proposal at the last Shangri-La dialogue remains logical and necessary
Read more
Russian air defenses down 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs
Battlegroup South took up better forward edge positions, causing Ukrainian forces to sustain roughly 660 casualties, report said
Read more
Death toll from US-UK air strike on radio station in Yemen’s Hodeidah rises to 14 — TV
According to the report, "security guards and several civilians" were among the casualties, including reporters at the radio station
Read more
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
Read more
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
Ukraine’s losses near Berestovoye in Kharkov Region exceed 1,500 soldiers - MP
After liberating Berestovoye, units of the Battlegroups North and West surround settlements where "nationalists have strongholds.", lawmaker Viktor Volodatsky said
Read more
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
According to the spokesman, the strike was delivered with several missiles and rockets that reached their target
Read more
Kremlin calls US ban on import of Russian uranium as 'manifestation of unfair competition'
"Our nuclear industry is one of the most advanced in the world. We will continue to develop this industry," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity delivered to Moscow
All the released POWs are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance
Read more
Ukrainian children ended up in Russia as they were rescued from fighting — Putin
Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told the head of state about the work of reuniting children with their relatives during the special military operation
Read more
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Read more
EU has no evidence of China supplying weapons to Russia — Borrell
However, he alleged that components made in Western countries, including the United States, Europe, and Great Britain, may be used in the production of Russian military equipment
Read more
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
Read more
FSB releases documents showing use of children by Abwehr against Red Army
After a month of training, 10 children were transported across the Northern Donets River near the village of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region
Read more
There may be no Ukraine in 50 years due to US betrayal — Tucker Carlson
US is selling off lands in Ukraine to foreign investors, and will flood country with third-world migrants, journalist stated
Read more
Israel expects release of Russian citizen Trufanov held by Hamas — embassy in Russia
We very much hope that Alexander Trufanov and all remaining hostages will be added to the list of the hostages released, the Israeli diplomat said
Read more
Real Madrid wins Champions League title
Spain’s Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund from Germany 2-0 in the Champions League final
Read more
Poland scrambles warplanes amid Russia’s long-range aviation activity
The Polish Air Force last scrambled its warplanes on May 26
Read more
Rusal, Sauer will develop 3D printing technology for industrial use of aluminium alloys
The technology will be used to print aluminium parts applied by customers in the machinery-producing, aerospace and automotive sectors
Read more