Russian tennis player Shnaider leaps 35 positions ahead to return to top 100 WTA rating

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Rising Russian tennis star Diana Shnaider is back among the top 100 Women’s Tennis Association tennis players, according to the latest ranking published on the WTA website.

The 19-year-old Russian has jumped ahead 35 positions in the Singles Rankings to become No. 73. Last week, Shnaider won her first WTA Tour title as she defeated defending champion Lin Zhu of China in the finals of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin, Thailand. In October 2023, the Russian teenager came in at No. 60, or her best-ever WTA result.

Another promising Russian tennis player, Ekaterina Alexandrova, transitioned up from the 21st spot to 19th place following a WTA tournament played in Linz, Austria, on February 4.