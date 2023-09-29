Russian Paralympic Committee to seek full reinstatement to IPC

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) intends to seek full reinstatement to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and fight for the rights of its Russian Paralympians, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

"Due to the partial suspension, the RPC loses all its rights as an IPC member, but its athletes have the right to participate in an individual and neutral capacity in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The RPC is considering possible avenues of recourse and will continue to seek the full restoration of its legal rights and the rights of Russian Paralympic athletes," Rozhkov said.

On Friday, the IPC general assembly voted to suspend the RPC's membership, while Russian athletes will be able to participate in the 2024 Paralympics under a neutral status. The RPC is banned from holding any sporting events involving other IPC members.