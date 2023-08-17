Russia’s Goryachkina to face Bulgaria’s Salimova at 2023 World Chess Cup final in Baku

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova defeated Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in their tiebreak encounter on Thursday at the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup semifinals in Azerbaijan.

Muzychuk and Salimova played their first two semifinal matches to a draw and today’s tiebreak winner of Salimova over her Ukrainian counterpart earned her a place in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup.

Bulgaria’s Salimova is now set to face in the final Russia's Alexandra Goryachkina.

The Russian player, who is participating in the tournament under a neutral status, advanced to the final of the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup semifinals in Azerbaijan after finishing her second semifinals match against China's Tan Zhongyi with a draw on Wednesday.

Playing with black pieces on Tuesday, Goryachkina defeated Tan Zhongyi in the opening match of the semifinals round and playing the white pieces on Wednesday she completed the 2nd semifinal match against her Chinese opponent with a draw.

This will be Goryachkina’s second-time appearance in the final of the World Chess Cup as she previously faced Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk in 2021 and eventually lost to her.

The 2023 Women's Chess World Cup is a 103-player single-elimination chess tournament, the second edition of the Women's Chess World Cup, and it is taking place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between July 29 and August 22.