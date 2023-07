MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Mixed martial artist Jeff Monson on Tuesday said he will hold the last fight of his career facing former UFC champion Oleg Taktarov.

"We have offered a fight to Oleg Taktarov for August 4. We are currently discussing the details," he told TASS.

Taktarov, 55, has 17 wins, 5 losses and 2 draws. Monson, 52, has 61 wins, 27 losses and 2 draws. Monson previously renounced his US citizenship and got a Russian passport in 2018.