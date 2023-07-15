Zenit St. Petersburg wins its eighth Russian Super Cup title

KAZAN, July 15. /TASS/. FC Zenit St. Petersburg has won its eighth Russian Super Cup title, scraping through FC CSKA Moscow 5-4 on penalties in the final match, played at Ak Bars Arena in Kazan on Saturday.

The match ended in a goalless draw, and then Zenit central defender Robert Renan scored the winning penalty.

FC Zenit has been crowned the Russian Super Cup champions for the eighth time. St. Petersburg’s team has won seven Super Cup titles (in 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, and 2022). FC CSKA has won seven Super Cup trophies (in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2018).