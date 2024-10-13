TASS to actively expand exchanges with Chinese media — director general

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. The TASS news agency is ready to develop strategic cooperation with Chinese media, in particular to expand exchanges in the field of advanced technologies, Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"TASS intends to further develop cooperation with Chinese media for the benefit of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations," Kondrashov said at the meeting of Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, with the participants of the 6th World Media Summit. "We are in favor of expanding staff exchanges, joint reporting and sharing content that will be of interest to the peoples of our countries," he pointed out. The TASS director general emphasized the need to pay close attention to the exchange of experience in the sphere of advanced technologies.

According to him, strong media ties are an integral part of interstate cooperation. "TASS is proud of the long-standing partnership and friendly contacts with leading Chinese media, first of all with our good friends from the Xinhua news agency," Kondrashov said.

Li Shulei pointed out in his speech that "the media is a bridge that facilitates people-to-people contacts." "We hope that media from different countries can gain a deeper understanding of China and tell the story of how China has joined hands to achieve common prosperity and development," he said.