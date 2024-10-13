AI to be used in creating personalized cancer vaccines — expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The artificial intelligence (AI) is planned to be used in calculations required to create a personalized cancer vaccine, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

The vaccine was developed in cooperation with several research centers. Preclinical tests have already been completed, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health Andrey Kaprin said earlier.

"The artificial intelligence will be used for required calculations [when creating the vaccine]. Therefore, the domestic base for AI learning is being created in parallel," Gintsburg said.

The database is required for AI to be trained quicker and to make less mistakes, the researcher said. The process of creating the personalized vaccine will be much quicker, owing to AI use. "To train the AI, an experimental database is needed, specifically, sequences of about 40,000-50,000 tumors with identification if antigen compatibilities that are expressed [converted into protein or RNA - TASS] with such patient. Owing to that, the AI can immediately determine whether this combination can be used for the individual or not," Gintsburg said.