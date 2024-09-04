ZNPP hopes Grossi can help stop shelling of plant — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 4. /TASS/. The management of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) hopes that the Ukrainian attacks on the plant will stop after the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said.

Earlier, an IAEA mission headed by Grossi visited the ZNPP.

"We are waiting for the most important thing: to ensure the safety of the plant. That is what we want most. We don't want the plant to be shelled, and we want Mr. Grossi to contribute to this as much as he can," Chernichuk said.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.