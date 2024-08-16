Ukrainian military attacked Sudzha with cluster munitions, Grad MLRS — eyewitness

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military has been shelling Sudzha in the Kursk Region with Grad MLRSs and cluster munitions since August 6, a Sudzha resident, Alexander Krymarenko, who left for Kursk, has told TASS.

"They were shooting from there. Cluster munitions were fired. We heard on the other side of the river. Grad rockets and cluster warheads. We fled. We took only our IDs and papers. Nothing else," he said.

Alexander and his family have already rented an apartment in Kursk, where they plan to stay for sometime.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared. Most of the residents of the border areas of the Kursk Region have been temporarily resettled and are safe, the Emergencies Ministry has said. According to the agency, there are more than 9,500 at temporary accommodation centers. A federal scale state of emergency has been declared in the region.