Attackers of concert hall outside Moscow indicted on two more counts

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Four attackers of the Crocus concert hall outside Moscow are indicted on two more counts, according to TASS reporter in the courtroom.

The additional charges are taking terrorism training and joining a terrorist organization. Judge Yevgenia Nikolayeva of the Moscow Basmanny District Court read out the charges as she extended the term of detention for the suspects.

Case files indicate that the assailants are members of the Wilayat Khorasan group (banned in Russia), which is active in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The suspects were earlier charged with committing a terrorist act by an organized group and illegal trafficking of weapons by an organized group.

On March 22, terrorists attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside the Moscow city limits, killing 144 people and injuring 551 others. The four perpetrators of the attack were detained by the morning of the next day.