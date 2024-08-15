Russia has test systems for swiftest detection of mpox

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia has enough test systems for the urgent detection of the mpox virus, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters.

"Russia has the sufficient amount of hi-tech modern test systems developed by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. They help urgently detect the mpox virus and may be used outside of a lab," it said in a statement.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

Mpox is a rare viral disease which is endemic to remote regions near tropical forests of Central and Western Africa. The first case of the animal-to-human transmission of this disease was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. According to the WHO, this virus is usually transmitted to humans by wild animals, such as rodents and primates, while its secondary spread among humans is limited. Usually the lethality coefficient during mpox outbreaks ranges from 1% to 10% with the majority of fatalities in the younger age groups.