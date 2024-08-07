Harris' VP pick Walz relative unknown to American voters, poll shows

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Americans have either never heard of or don’t have any strong opinions about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has tapped as her running mate, a new national poll revealed.

Thus, as many as 71% of surveyed US citizens said that they are unfamiliar with Walz, according to an NPR/PBS/Marist Poll survey. Another 17% viewed him favorably, and 12% said they view him negatively, the poll showed.

It was conducted among more than 1,600 US residents aged over 18 between August 1 and 4 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

On August 6, Harris announced that if she wins in November, Walz will be her Vice President.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in a June debate with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. On July 21, Biden announced his decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. Two days earlier, delegates at the Republican National Convention nominated Trump and Ohio senator James David Vance as the GOP's candidates for the offices of president and vice president.