Moscow car bombing suspect planned to go to Ukraine from Turkey

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of blowing up a car with a Russian military officer in northern Moscow, was planning to go to Ukraine from Turkey, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"During interrogation, Serebryakov reported on the circumstances of the preparation of the car bombing ordered by the Ukrainian Security Service, including the meeting with the curator abroad and the place of receiving the components of the explosive device. From Turkey Serebryakov was going to Ukraine, where he was promised citizenship," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, after the interrogation, the suspect will be sent to the pre-trial detention center. "Earlier, at the request of the investigation, the court arrested the suspect in absentia. In this regard, after the interrogation he will be placed in custody," Petrenko added.

On the morning of July 24, an explosion occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow, resulting in injuries to its owner and a passenger. In the shortest possible time, in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Russian Interior Ministry, the identity of the person involved in the crime was established. He turned out to be Yevgeny Serebryakov, born in 1995, who left Russia a few hours after the crime and flew to Turkey, where he was detained and then brought to Moscow. He was presented with a decision to bring him as a defendant. A criminal case was opened on the fact of the crime for attempted murder of two people and illegal trafficking in explosives.