Russian man suspected of blowing up car in Moscow detained in Turkey — interior minister

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian citizen suspected of blowing up a car in Moscow has been apprehended in the Turkish city of Bodrum, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Today at 10:30 a.m. local time, representatives of the Interpol/Europol office in Russia called the headquarters of our Interpol/Europol office and said that a man named Yevgeny Serebryakov, a Russian citizen, committed an act of terror using an explosive-laden car in Moscow. Two people were injured in the terrorist attack, and the man arrived in our country aboard a Moscow-Bodrum flight <…> He was detained in Bodrum by the police of Mugla province," the minister wrote on his X page.

The Turkish interior minister said that Serebryakov arrived in Bodrum at 9:40 a.m. local time. He was not immediately identified since he was not on Interpol’s international wanted list. After obtaining information on the wanted individual, Turkish special services established contact with their Russian counterparts, received identification materials, including his photos. The man was detained as a result of the operation, the minister said.

Yerlikaya did not elaborate when the detained man is planned to be extradited to Russia.