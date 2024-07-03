Russia’s top brass declassifies documents on Soviet Army’s 1944 Operation Bagration

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has published unique documents on Operation Bagration for the liberation of Byelorussia during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

The documents include directives by the Supreme High Command General Headquarters, plans of the upcoming operation, the description and maps of combat operations, military commanders’ orders, commendation lists on awarding participants in the Minsk offensive, charts and photo materials.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published the archives as part of its historical and educational project, 'Bagration Victorious Strikes.' The documents published can be accessed on the ministry’s website in its new multimedia section.

Operation Bagration (June 23 - August 29, 1944), was the first large offensive operation by the Red Army conducted during the period when the US and British troops began military operations in Western Europe. The Soviet offensive resulted in the liberation of Byelorussia, the larger part of Lithuania and eastern Poland. The offensive also contributed to the advance by allied forces in France as it denied the German military command the possibility to redeploy reserves from the Soviet-German front to the west.

Following the results of Operation Bagration, 1,500 Soviet servicemen were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union and hundreds of thousands of others were bestowed with Soviet orders and medals.