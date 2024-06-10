Canadian ice hockey forward Paquette seeks Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Canada’s Cedric Paquette, who plays forward for Kontinental League (KHL) club Dynamo Moscow, has submitted paperwork to become a Russian citizen, Sergey Sushko, the club’s director general, told TASS on Monday.

"A package of documents requesting Russian citizenship was submitted by Cedric Paquette," Sushko stated.

The Canadian-born Paquette, 30, previously played for National Hockey League (NHL) ice hockey clubs Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens before signing with Russia’s KHL club Dynamo Moscow two years ago.

Last season with Dynamo Moscow, Paquette had 35 points (22 goals and 13 assists) in 57 games.

Paqutte also had seven points (4 goals, three assists) in this year’s KHL playoffs. In May, Dynamo Moscow HC extended his contract for two more years.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and is comprised of 23 professional ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.