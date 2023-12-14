Armenian judge releases ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on own recognizance

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. A judge has released former president Serzh Sargsyan on his own recognizance, a first instance court in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan said on Thursday.

"The court ruled to cancel the pretrial restriction measure in the form of a written pledge not to leave, imposed on Sargsyan," Armenia’s public television quoted the court as saying.

Sargsyan is accused of making a backdoor deal with a company named "Flash" during his time as president of the country. With his help, Flash won a massive state tender for diesel fuel supplies, while offering a higher price than its rivals.