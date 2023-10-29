Several hundred protesters holding rally near Makhachkala’s airport

MAKHACHKALA, October 29. /TASS/. Several hundred people have gathered near Makhachkala’s airport for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict after a flight from Tel Aviv landed there, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

After the flight from Tel Aviv landed in Makhachkala on Sunday evening, protesters broke into the airport’s international terminal looking for passengers of this flight. Police are trying to calm down the protesters.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.